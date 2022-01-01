French fries in Vineland

Go
Vineland restaurants
Toast

Vineland restaurants that serve french fries

The Brass Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2738 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Avg 4.5 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
More about The Brass Tap
French Fries image

 

Jersey Jerrys

1362A S Delsea Drive, Vineland

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.09
More about Jersey Jerrys

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineland

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Vineland to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bridgeton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Hammonton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston