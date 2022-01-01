The STORE at McGrath Family Farm
Organic Produce and Gifts
1012 Ventura Boulevard
Location
1012 Ventura Boulevard
Camarillo CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Marie Callender’s
Dining room now open come in and enjoy!
Robeks
Robeks Camarillo
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
Come in and enjoy the Best Mexican food and drinks in beautiful Camarillo!
BLVD BRGR CO.
Come in and Enjoy our certified Beef Angus burgers, Shakes & Beer on tab