Vineyard Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

6000 Cooper Road

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Browned butter gives this classic chocolate chip cookie a deeper, richer flavor.
Chai Latte
Spiced Chai tea concentrate with steamed milk. Pro-tip: add a shot of espresso.
9 Grain Croissant$3.50
Weekly special
Latte$3.00
Steamed milk & espresso. Personalize with our selection of house-made syrups!
Iced Honey Lavender Latte$4.00
Our House-made Honey Lavender Syrup is perfect for late summer days.
Bacon Cheddar Scone$4.00
Made with sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, & fresh chives.
Blue Pineapple
Blueberries, pineapple, banana, almond milk, & apple juice
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
Spiced Chai tea concentrate & milk over ice. Pro-tip: add a shot of espresso.
Cherry Mango
Tart cherries, mango, coconut milk, & orange juice.
GF Blueberry Muffin$2.50
Classic blueberry muffins made with tangy buttermilk and topped with a swirl of blueberry jam & lemon-sugar. You won't miss the gluten.
Location

6000 Cooper Road

Westerville OH

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
