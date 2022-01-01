Vineyard Haven restaurants you'll love
Vineyard Haven's top cuisines
Must-try Vineyard Haven restaurants
More about Copper Wok
Copper Wok
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
|Popular items
|(6) CRAB RANGOONS
|$10.00
Cripy wontons stuffed with our own savory krab, green onion & cream cheese mixture with a side of our house made sweet & sour sauce
|WOK FRIED RICE
|$8.00
Copper Wok fried rice with sweet onions, savoy cabbage, english peas, egg, carrots and water chestnuts. When you add a protein you get a full portion! not small pieces, a full entree portion in every box!! Love garlic? Make it Garlic fried rice and we add lots of minced garlic our our house garlic sauce!
|PAD THAI NOODLE
|$12.00
Pad Thai noodles with our housemade sauce, carrots, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, celery, snow peas, zuccini, squash and topped with cilantro, scallions, crushed peanuts and lime wedges
More about Pie Chicks
PASTRY
Pie Chicks
395 State Rd., Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|GF Granola
|$16.00
Oats are naturally gluten-free, but the shared equipment in gluten-full processing facilities can contaminate them. These oats are 100% certified GF! Same exact recipe as our regular granola, but safe for celiacs!
|9" GF pie
|$34.00
Our motto? If you can tell it’s gluten-free we won’t sell it. Just as great as our original pie, but zero gluten with a sweet and crunchy oat crumble topping. We dare you to taste test it yourself! As flavors change daily please call the shop for more information.
|9" Quiche
|$30.00
Served for brunch with friends or for dinner with a side salad our Quiche is built to please! Mushroom Onion Cheddar, Spinach Ricotta, and Farmer's Market (surprise! we use what's fresh and available)
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|BD Burrito
|$6.25
Four eggs scrambled with melted cheddar cheese & fresh salsa, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
|Burger
|$16.00
8 oz. Angus beef burger on a grilled Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of side.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing & parmesan.
More about Beach Road
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Beach Road
79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|Lobster Linguini
|$42.00
local lobster, english peas, cherry tomatoes, corn, basil arugula pistou (NF)
|Harvest Salad
|$16.00
beetlebung farm baby spinach and spring radishes, quinoa, feta, pine nuts, sugar snap peas, green goddess (GF) (NF) (vegetarian)
|Tomato Salad
|$16.00
beefsteak tomatoes, broccolini, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, red onion, lemon, hummus vinaigrette (DF) (GF) (NF) (vegan)
More about Black Dog Water Street Bakery
Black Dog Water Street Bakery
11 Water Street, Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|Woofer
|$6.00
Two fried eggs, Bacon or Sausage, and Cheese on your choice of Black Dog Bread or Biscuit.
Add Bagel, English Muffin, or Wrap $1 ea.
|Luna's Tuna
|$10.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, & tomato on choice of Black Dog Bakery Made bread, Wrap, or Croissant
|BD Burrito
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, & fresh salsa on a soft flour tortilla
Add Tomato, Roasted red peppers, onion .50
Add Bacon, Sausage, Ham $2 ea.
More about Bobby B's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Bobby B's Restaurant
22 Main St, Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|Steak N Cheese
|$10.99
Lean Angus beef shaved and topped with American cheese in a sub roll.
|French Fries
|$4.99
Our famous shoestring fries lightly seasoned.
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
Italian style breading and served with our own Marinara Sauce on the side for dipping.
SIZE: 5 pieces
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
More about The Black Dog Tavern
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Tavern
20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
a generous portion of our famous lobster salad in a toasted brioche roll with crispy french fries and our housemade coleslaw
|Classic Burger
|$22.00
house made patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted brioche bun and crispy French fries
|Steak Tips
|$29.00
grilled marinated steak tips served with horseradish cream sauce, mashed potatoes, and asparagus
More about Golden Bull Brazilian Steakhouse
Golden Bull Brazilian Steakhouse
13 Beach Road Extension, Vineyard Haven
More about Little House Cafe
Little House Cafe
339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|French Lentil Salad
|$13.50
Green lentils, raisins, red bell pepper, and carrots in a maple balsamic vinaigrette served on greens with walnuts and sheep's milk feta cheese crostini.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$13.00
Marinated rotisserie chicken breast smothered with lemon aioli, chopped cucumber, tomato and onion salad, wrapped in a warm pita or served over mixed greens.
|Combo Salad
|$13.50
Curried mango chicken salad, french lentil salad, feta cheese crostini and a maple balsamic dressing.
More about Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano
Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano
20 Union Street, Vineyard Haven