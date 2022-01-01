Vineyard Haven restaurants you'll love

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Vineyard Haven restaurants

Copper Wok image

 

Copper Wok

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(6) CRAB RANGOONS$10.00
Cripy wontons stuffed with our own savory krab, green onion & cream cheese mixture with a side of our house made sweet & sour sauce
WOK FRIED RICE$8.00
Copper Wok fried rice with sweet onions, savoy cabbage, english peas, egg, carrots and water chestnuts. When you add a protein you get a full portion! not small pieces, a full entree portion in every box!! Love garlic? Make it Garlic fried rice and we add lots of minced garlic our our house garlic sauce!
PAD THAI NOODLE$12.00
Pad Thai noodles with our housemade sauce, carrots, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, celery, snow peas, zuccini, squash and topped with cilantro, scallions, crushed peanuts and lime wedges
More about Copper Wok
Pie Chicks image

PASTRY

Pie Chicks

395 State Rd., Vineyard Haven

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
GF Granola$16.00
Oats are naturally gluten-free, but the shared equipment in gluten-full processing facilities can contaminate them. These oats are 100% certified GF! Same exact recipe as our regular granola, but safe for celiacs!
9" GF pie$34.00
Our motto? If you can tell it’s gluten-free we won’t sell it. Just as great as our original pie, but zero gluten with a sweet and crunchy oat crumble topping. We dare you to taste test it yourself! As flavors change daily please call the shop for more information.
9" Quiche$30.00
Served for brunch with friends or for dinner with a side salad our Quiche is built to please! Mushroom Onion Cheddar, Spinach Ricotta, and Farmer's Market (surprise! we use what's fresh and available)
More about Pie Chicks
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BD Burrito$6.25
Four eggs scrambled with melted cheddar cheese & fresh salsa, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Burger$16.00
8 oz. Angus beef burger on a grilled Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing & parmesan.
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
Beach Road image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Beach Road

79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (2439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Linguini$42.00
local lobster, english peas, cherry tomatoes, corn, basil arugula pistou (NF)
Harvest Salad$16.00
beetlebung farm baby spinach and spring radishes, quinoa, feta, pine nuts, sugar snap peas, green goddess (GF) (NF) (vegetarian)
Tomato Salad$16.00
beefsteak tomatoes, broccolini, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, red onion, lemon, hummus vinaigrette (DF) (GF) (NF) (vegan)
More about Beach Road
Black Dog Water Street Bakery image

 

Black Dog Water Street Bakery

11 Water Street, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Woofer$6.00
Two fried eggs, Bacon or Sausage, and Cheese on your choice of Black Dog Bread or Biscuit.
Add Bagel, English Muffin, or Wrap $1 ea.
Luna's Tuna$10.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, & tomato on choice of Black Dog Bakery Made bread, Wrap, or Croissant
BD Burrito$8.00
Scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, & fresh salsa on a soft flour tortilla
Add Tomato, Roasted red peppers, onion .50
Add Bacon, Sausage, Ham $2 ea.
More about Black Dog Water Street Bakery
Bobby B's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Bobby B's Restaurant

22 Main St, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.1 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak N Cheese$10.99
Lean Angus beef shaved and topped with American cheese in a sub roll.
French Fries$4.99
Our famous shoestring fries lightly seasoned.
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Italian style breading and served with our own Marinara Sauce on the side for dipping.
SIZE: 5 pieces
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
More about Bobby B's Restaurant
The Black Dog Tavern image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Tavern

20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.2 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$29.00
a generous portion of our famous lobster salad in a toasted brioche roll with crispy french fries and our housemade coleslaw
Classic Burger$22.00
house made patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted brioche bun and crispy French fries
Steak Tips$29.00
grilled marinated steak tips served with horseradish cream sauce, mashed potatoes, and asparagus
More about The Black Dog Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Golden Bull Brazilian Steakhouse

13 Beach Road Extension, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Golden Bull Brazilian Steakhouse
Little House Cafe image

 

Little House Cafe

339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Lentil Salad$13.50
Green lentils, raisins, red bell pepper, and carrots in a maple balsamic vinaigrette served on greens with walnuts and sheep's milk feta cheese crostini.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.00
Marinated rotisserie chicken breast smothered with lemon aioli, chopped cucumber, tomato and onion salad, wrapped in a warm pita or served over mixed greens.
Combo Salad$13.50
Curried mango chicken salad, french lentil salad, feta cheese crostini and a maple balsamic dressing.
More about Little House Cafe
Main pic

 

Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano

20 Union Street, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Lobsters

Burritos

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston