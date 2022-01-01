Vineyard Haven bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Vineyard Haven
More about Pie Chicks
PASTRY
Pie Chicks
395 State Rd., Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|9" GF pie
|$34.00
Our motto? If you can tell it’s gluten-free we won’t sell it. Just as great as our original pie, but zero gluten with a sweet and crunchy oat crumble topping. We dare you to taste test it yourself! As flavors change daily please call the shop for more information.
|Pie Bites
|$5.00
Love our crust? Yeah, so do we. These are the beautiful trimmings left when we make our pies…why waste them when they’re just as delicious? Rolled in cinnamon sugar and bagged for a perfect little treat any time of the day! Warning—highly addictive.
|GF Granola
|$16.00
Oats are naturally gluten-free, but the shared equipment in gluten-full processing facilities can contaminate them. These oats are 100% certified GF! Same exact recipe as our regular granola, but safe for celiacs!
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|BD Burrito
|$6.25
Four eggs scrambled with melted cheddar cheese & fresh salsa, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
|Burger
|$16.00
8 oz. Angus beef burger on a grilled Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of side.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing & parmesan.
More about Black Dog Water Street Bakery
Black Dog Water Street Bakery
11 Water Street, Vineyard Haven
|Popular items
|Woofer
|$6.00
Two fried eggs, Bacon or Sausage, and Cheese on your choice of Black Dog Bread or Biscuit.
Add Bagel, English Muffin, or Wrap $1 ea.
|Luna's Tuna
|$10.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, & tomato on choice of Black Dog Bakery Made bread, Wrap, or Croissant
|BD Burrito
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, & fresh salsa on a soft flour tortilla
Add Tomato, Roasted red peppers, onion .50
Add Bacon, Sausage, Ham $2 ea.