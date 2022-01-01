Vineyard Haven seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Vineyard Haven
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Beach Road
79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven
Popular items
Lobster Linguini
$42.00
local lobster, english peas, cherry tomatoes, corn, basil arugula pistou (NF)
Harvest Salad
$16.00
beetlebung farm baby spinach and spring radishes, quinoa, feta, pine nuts, sugar snap peas, green goddess (GF) (NF) (vegetarian)
Tomato Salad
$16.00
beefsteak tomatoes, broccolini, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, red onion, lemon, hummus vinaigrette (DF) (GF) (NF) (vegan)
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Bobby B's Restaurant
22 Main St, Vineyard Haven
Popular items
Steak N Cheese
$10.99
Lean Angus beef shaved and topped with American cheese in a sub roll.
French Fries
$4.99
Our famous shoestring fries lightly seasoned.
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Italian style breading and served with our own Marinara Sauce on the side for dipping.
SIZE: 5 pieces
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Tavern
20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven
Popular items
Lobster Roll
$29.00
a generous portion of our famous lobster salad in a toasted brioche roll with crispy french fries and our housemade coleslaw
Classic Burger
$22.00
house made patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted brioche bun and crispy French fries
Steak Tips
$29.00
grilled marinated steak tips served with horseradish cream sauce, mashed potatoes, and asparagus