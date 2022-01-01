Vineyard Haven seafood restaurants you'll love

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Vineyard Haven

Beach Road image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Beach Road

79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (2439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Linguini$42.00
local lobster, english peas, cherry tomatoes, corn, basil arugula pistou (NF)
Harvest Salad$16.00
beetlebung farm baby spinach and spring radishes, quinoa, feta, pine nuts, sugar snap peas, green goddess (GF) (NF) (vegetarian)
Tomato Salad$16.00
beefsteak tomatoes, broccolini, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, red onion, lemon, hummus vinaigrette (DF) (GF) (NF) (vegan)
More about Beach Road
Bobby B's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Bobby B's Restaurant

22 Main St, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.1 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak N Cheese$10.99
Lean Angus beef shaved and topped with American cheese in a sub roll.
French Fries$4.99
Our famous shoestring fries lightly seasoned.
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Italian style breading and served with our own Marinara Sauce on the side for dipping.
SIZE: 5 pieces
Also, you can have any choice of extra sauce to be on the side.
More about Bobby B's Restaurant
The Black Dog Tavern image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Tavern

20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.2 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$29.00
a generous portion of our famous lobster salad in a toasted brioche roll with crispy french fries and our housemade coleslaw
Classic Burger$22.00
house made patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted brioche bun and crispy French fries
Steak Tips$29.00
grilled marinated steak tips served with horseradish cream sauce, mashed potatoes, and asparagus
More about The Black Dog Tavern

