Cake in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PASTRY

Pie Chicks

395 State Rd., Vineyard Haven

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Kentucky Butter Cake$4.00
We pour melted sugary butter over this deceptively decadent pound cake while it's still warm...part crueler part poundcake...100% amazing.
Pecan Coffee Cake$5.00
Known for selling out, this coffee cake will keep you coming back. Trust us. It's worth it.
More about Pie Chicks
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hazelnut Cake GF$5.00
Coffee Cake Muffin$2.50
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
Little House Cafe image

 

Little House Cafe

339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$15.00
Slice of chocolate cake with chocolate filing and whipped cream.
Salted Caramel and Reeses Cake$15.00
Chocolate Cake with coconut and caramel frosting.
Raspberry Ricotta Cake$12.00
Served with homemade whipped cream and berry sauce.
More about Little House Cafe

