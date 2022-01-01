Cake in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve cake
PASTRY
Pie Chicks
395 State Rd., Vineyard Haven
|Kentucky Butter Cake
|$4.00
We pour melted sugary butter over this deceptively decadent pound cake while it's still warm...part crueler part poundcake...100% amazing.
|Pecan Coffee Cake
|$5.00
Known for selling out, this coffee cake will keep you coming back. Trust us. It's worth it.
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|Hazelnut Cake GF
|$5.00
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$2.50
Little House Cafe
339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven
|Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
Slice of chocolate cake with chocolate filing and whipped cream.
|Salted Caramel and Reeses Cake
|$15.00
Chocolate Cake with coconut and caramel frosting.
|Raspberry Ricotta Cake
|$12.00
Served with homemade whipped cream and berry sauce.