Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve cannolis

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Cannoli$2.25
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Bobby B's Restaurant

22 Main St, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.1 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$5.49
Chocolate or Vanilla Cannoli
More about Bobby B's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Clam Chowder

Clams

Salmon

Kimchi

Fish And Chips

Lobster Rolls

Pancakes

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (15 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston