Chai lattes in Vineyard Haven

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte 20oz$5.25
Chai Latte 20oz Iced$5.75
Chai Latte 16oz$4.75
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
Black Dog Water Street Bakery image

 

Black Dog Water Street Bakery

11 Water Street, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
20oz Iced Chai Latte$5.75
32oz Iced Chai Latte$6.75
16oz Chai Latte$4.75
More about Black Dog Water Street Bakery
Little House Cafe image

 

Little House Cafe

339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Masala Chai Latte$4.50
Masala chai concentrate and steamed milk.
Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte$4.50
Turmeric ginger chai concentrate and steamed milk.
Iced Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte$5.00
Turmeric ginger chai concentrate and milk served over ice.
More about Little House Cafe

