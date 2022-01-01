Chai lattes in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|Chai Latte 20oz
|$5.25
|Chai Latte 20oz Iced
|$5.75
|Chai Latte 16oz
|$4.75
Black Dog Water Street Bakery
11 Water Street, Vineyard Haven
|20oz Iced Chai Latte
|$5.75
|32oz Iced Chai Latte
|$6.75
|16oz Chai Latte
|$4.75
Little House Cafe
339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven
|Masala Chai Latte
|$4.50
Masala chai concentrate and steamed milk.
|Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte
|$4.50
Turmeric ginger chai concentrate and steamed milk.
|Iced Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte
|$5.00
Turmeric ginger chai concentrate and milk served over ice.