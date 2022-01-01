Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cupcakes in
Vineyard Haven
/
Vineyard Haven
/
Cupcakes
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve cupcakes
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cupcake
$3.25
Peanut Butter Cupcake
$3.35
Holiday Cupcake
$4.25
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Bobby B's Restaurant
22 Main St, Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.1
(274 reviews)
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Icing
$3.99
More about Bobby B's Restaurant
