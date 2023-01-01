Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

COPPER WOK

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
EDAMAME$9.00
In the pod- Steamed fresh soybeans Choice of lightly salted or spicy kimchi glaze
More about COPPER WOK
Banner pic

 

Net Result - 79 Beach Road

79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
EDAMAME$9.95
More about Net Result - 79 Beach Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Reuben

Snapper

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Muffins

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Home Fries

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (649 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston