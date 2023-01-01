Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Vineyard Haven
/
Vineyard Haven
/
Edamame
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve edamame
COPPER WOK
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
No reviews yet
EDAMAME
$9.00
In the pod- Steamed fresh soybeans Choice of lightly salted or spicy kimchi glaze
More about COPPER WOK
Net Result - 79 Beach Road
79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven
No reviews yet
EDAMAME
$9.95
More about Net Result - 79 Beach Road
