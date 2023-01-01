Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve eel

Copper Wok image

 

COPPER WOK

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
EEL$7.50
EEL AVOCADO ROLL$9.00
More about COPPER WOK
Banner pic

 

Net Result - 79 Beach Road

79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
EEL$4.00
More about Net Result - 79 Beach Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Hummus

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Curry

Muffins

Coleslaw

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston