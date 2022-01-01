Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Bobby B's Restaurant

22 Main St, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.1 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.99
Deep-fried sliced battered dill pickles.
More about Bobby B's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Golden Bull Brazilian Steakhouse

13 Beach Road Extension, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Fried Pickles$13.00
More about Golden Bull Brazilian Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Pies

Sweet Potato Fries

Pancakes

Tacos

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (15 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston