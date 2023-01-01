Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Consumer pic

 

TigerHawk sandwich Co. - 12 Circuit ave

12 Circuit ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD$17.00
ROASTED BEETS, GOAT CHEESE, PICKLED ONIONS, MIXED GREENS WITH BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
More about TigerHawk sandwich Co. - 12 Circuit ave
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven

20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.2 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese$20.00
mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions,
cucumbers, topped with warm panko crusted goat cheese
toasted almonds, craisins and a drizzle of clover honey and
raspberry vinaigrette
More about The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Tuna Salad

Cappuccino

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Home Fries

California Rolls

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (310 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston