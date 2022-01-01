Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve greek salad

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, mixed greens, romaine, feta, and stuffed grape leaves with Greek vinaigrette.
$12.00
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
Little House Cafe image

 

Little House Cafe

339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$15.00
Pepperoncini, feta cheese, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, tomato and cucumber on mixed greens.
$15.00
Pepperoncini, feta cheese, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, tomato and cucumber on mixed greens.
$15.00
Pepperoncini, feta cheese, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, tomato and cucumber on mixed greens.
More about Little House Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Bobby B's Restaurant

22 Main St, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.1 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.99
Baby greens with authentic Greek Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, Feta cheese, and Greek dressing
More about Bobby B's Restaurant

