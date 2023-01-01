Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Key lime pies in
Vineyard Haven
/
Vineyard Haven
/
Key Lime Pies
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve key lime pies
COPPER WOK
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
No reviews yet
KEY LIME PIE
$12.00
More about COPPER WOK
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.2
(1765 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$9.00
Traditional key lime pie topped with whipped cream in a buttery graham cracker shell.
More about The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
