Pies in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve pies
More about Copper Wok
Copper Wok
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
|KEY LIME PIE
|$12.00
|SNICKERS® GRAND SLAM PIE
|$12.00
More about Pie Chicks
PASTRY
Pie Chicks
395 State Rd., Vineyard Haven
|6" GF pie
|$14.00
Got one gluten-free guest? This will make them feel included for dessert! The perfect size for one, and easily shared for two. Flavors change daily.
|9" GF pie
|$35.00
Our motto? If you can tell it’s gluten-free we won’t sell it. Just as great as our original pie, but zero gluten with a sweet and crunchy oat crumble topping. We dare you to taste test it yourself! As flavors change daily please call the shop for more information.
|9" Pie
|$30.00
Deliciously tender and flaky crust generously filled with an abundance of tart fruit. Our signature product is just like Grandma’s, only better. Like everything we make—it tastes better when it’s shared! Approximately 8 servings. Flavors change daily.