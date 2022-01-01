Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve pies

Copper Wok image

 

Copper Wok

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$12.00
SNICKERS® GRAND SLAM PIE$12.00
More about Copper Wok
Item pic

PASTRY

Pie Chicks

395 State Rd., Vineyard Haven

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
6" GF pie$14.00
Got one gluten-free guest? This will make them feel included for dessert! The perfect size for one, and easily shared for two. Flavors change daily.
9" GF pie$35.00
Our motto? If you can tell it’s gluten-free we won’t sell it. Just as great as our original pie, but zero gluten with a sweet and crunchy oat crumble topping. We dare you to taste test it yourself! As flavors change daily please call the shop for more information.
9" Pie$30.00
Deliciously tender and flaky crust generously filled with an abundance of tart fruit. Our signature product is just like Grandma’s, only better. Like everything we make—it tastes better when it’s shared! Approximately 8 servings. Flavors change daily.
More about Pie Chicks

