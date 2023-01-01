Quesadillas in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road
Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|Beef Quesadilla
|$11.95
Marinated ground Beef, cheddar, green and jalapeno peppers and onions in a flour tortilla served with a side of Salsa
More about Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
22 Main St, Vineyard Haven
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar and jack cheese. Sour cream and our house-made chipotle mayo on the side for your double dipping pleasure!
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken, cheddar and jack cheese. And of course, our house-made chipotle mayo alongside the sour cream. Dip, dip, dip!