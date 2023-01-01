Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Quesadilla$11.95
Marinated ground Beef, cheddar, green and jalapeno peppers and onions in a flour tortilla served with a side of Salsa
More about Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery

22 Main St, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.1 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar and jack cheese. Sour cream and our house-made chipotle mayo on the side for your double dipping pleasure!
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken, cheddar and jack cheese. And of course, our house-made chipotle mayo alongside the sour cream. Dip, dip, dip!
More about Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Grilled Chicken

Cappuccino

Calamari

Cupcakes

Turkey Clubs

Avocado Toast

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (17 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (593 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (368 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston