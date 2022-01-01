Salmon in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve salmon
More about Beach Road
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Beach Road
79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven
|Salmon
|$32.00
chamomile sunflower seed risotto, roasted golden beets, smoked local honey (GF) (NF)
More about Little House Cafe
Little House Cafe
339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$29.00
Spicy Asian slaw, ginger-peanut dressing, white rice, fresh herbs, and sriracha mayo. Suggested wine pairing: Famiglia Castellani Vermentino.