Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Vineyard Haven
/
Vineyard Haven
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
COPPER WOK
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
No reviews yet
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
$11.00
More about COPPER WOK
Net Result - 79 Beach Road
79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven
No reviews yet
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
$13.95
5 PIECES
More about Net Result - 79 Beach Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven
Croissants
Cappuccino
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Avocado Toast
Chocolate Cake
Gnocchi
Cheesecake
Scallops
More near Vineyard Haven to explore
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.6
(19 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston