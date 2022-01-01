Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve shumai

Copper Wok image

 

COPPER WOK

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
(6) STEAMED SHRIMP SHUMAI$7.00
More about COPPER WOK
Consumer pic

 

TigerHawk sandwich Co. - 12 Circuit ave

12 Circuit ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Amigos Shumai$12.00
Lobster shrimp and scallop, yuzu dipping sauce
More about TigerHawk sandwich Co. - 12 Circuit ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Turkey Clubs

Salmon

Roasted Beet Salad

Calamari

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Clam Chowder

Philly Cheesesteaks

Lobsters

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston