Shumai in
Vineyard Haven
/
Vineyard Haven
/
Shumai
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve shumai
COPPER WOK
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
No reviews yet
(6) STEAMED SHRIMP SHUMAI
$7.00
More about COPPER WOK
TigerHawk sandwich Co. - 12 Circuit ave
12 Circuit ave, Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
3 Amigos Shumai
$12.00
Lobster shrimp and scallop, yuzu dipping sauce
More about TigerHawk sandwich Co. - 12 Circuit ave
