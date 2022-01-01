Tacos in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve tacos
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$18.00
2 soft flour tortillas with Grilled shrimp, cilantro, pico da gallo, lime and spicy ranch. Served with fries.
Little House Cafe
339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven
|Beef Tenderloin Tacos
|$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin, red cabbage slaw, arugula, pickled red onion, pepper jack cheese, harissa mayo, flour tortilla.
|Butternut Squash Tacos
|$15.00
Roasted squash, caramelized onions, black bean salsa, sliced avocado, arugula, feta cheese, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla.
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Fried cod, tomato salsa, green cabbage, guacamole, white piquant sauce, corn tortilla.