Tacos in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve tacos

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TACOS$18.00
2 soft flour tortillas with Grilled shrimp, cilantro, pico da gallo, lime and spicy ranch. Served with fries.
$18.00
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
Little House Cafe image

 

Little House Cafe

339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Tenderloin Tacos$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin, red cabbage slaw, arugula, pickled red onion, pepper jack cheese, harissa mayo, flour tortilla.
Butternut Squash Tacos$15.00
Roasted squash, caramelized onions, black bean salsa, sliced avocado, arugula, feta cheese, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla.
Fried Fish Tacos$17.00
Fried cod, tomato salsa, green cabbage, guacamole, white piquant sauce, corn tortilla.
More about Little House Cafe

