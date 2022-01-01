Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Vineyard Haven

Go
Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve tarts

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Tart$7.00
More about Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery

22 Main St, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.1 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Tart$6.19
Key Lime Tart$5.29
More about Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Vineyard Haven

Lobsters

Hummus

Cinnamon Rolls

Cappuccino

Cookies

Crab Cakes

Lobster Rolls

Pies

Map

More near Vineyard Haven to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston