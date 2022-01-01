Tuna salad in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve tuna salad
Copper Wok
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
|PEPPER TUNA SALAD
|$12.00
Seared Tuna with ponzu sauce and wasabi sauce
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|Tuna Salad
|$12.00
House made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread.
$12.00
Black Dog Water Street Bakery
11 Water Street, Vineyard Haven
|Tuna Salad
|$12.00
Tuna salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato.