Tuna salad in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve tuna salad

Copper Wok image

 

Copper Wok

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEPPER TUNA SALAD$12.00
Seared Tuna with ponzu sauce and wasabi sauce
More about Copper Wok
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$12.00
House made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread.
$12.00
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
Black Dog Water Street Bakery image

 

Black Dog Water Street Bakery

11 Water Street, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$12.00
Tuna salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato.
More about Black Dog Water Street Bakery
Little House Cafe image

 

Little House Cafe

339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Nicoise Salad$17.00
Slices of freshly-cooked, medium-rare tuna, baby potatoes, haricot vert, red bell pepper, kalamata olives, hard-boiled eggs and our house dressing.
More about Little House Cafe

