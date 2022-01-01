ABOUT US

The Vineyard Wine Bar attracts dining and wine drinking lovers from all over the region.

Located amidst the antique shops, art galleries, bed & breakfasts, and marinas of Havre de Grace, The Vineyard Wine Bar is a convenient stop for a glass of wine, a light lunch or a rewarding dinner. Showcasing values from around the world and offering interesting and unique grape varietals, from Airen to Zinfandel. Our Bistro Menu offers an exciting array of tapas style dishes, light and healthy salads, “Flatbreads”, an extensive selection of artisanal cheeses, and specialty desserts…all designed to accompany the great wine selection. Coupled with the wine bar, our retail shop offers an assortment of over 300 fine wines from around the world, specializing in wines that over deliver for the price.

​The Vineyard Wine Bar has received The Wine Spectator award for “one of the most outstanding restaurant wine lists in the world” .



142 N Washington St