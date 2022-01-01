Go
Vineyard Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

2340 East Vineyard AvenueA3

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vineyard Grand Breakfast$16.99
2 eggs any style, hash browns or red potato, bacon and sausage and ham, toast or 2 buttermilk pancakes.
Meat Lover Omelette$16.99
Bacon, ham, pot roast, sausage, onion, mix cheese, salsa.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette$15.99
Bacon, mix cheese, tomato.
Location

2340 East Vineyard AvenueA3

Oxnard CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
