Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli

Smuggler's Deli is what Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro created to survive the pandemic. We transitioned our higher end wine bar into a scratch made deli to be able to adapt with the ever-changing rules.
Smuggler's Deli was a hit and we are so grateful. Once we were allowed to re-open Vinifera, we decided we couldn't just do away with this well-loved lunch spot, so we kept it open.
Now, we are Smuggler's Deli by day (11-2) AND Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro at night (3-10).
We hope you will give both of them a try!
Gift cards work for both restaurants!

SANDWICHES

18 Auburn Way South • $$

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

The Havana Lam$12.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Dijon & Mayo
The Nucky Club$14.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Herb Aioli layered on 3 slices of toasted Sourdough
The Real McCoy$13.00
Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sprouts, Dijon & Herb Aioli
Chef Salad$12.00
Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomatoes, Onion & Croutons. Comes with 4oz of dressing
Build Your Own Sandwich$6.00
Fries
The Texas Belle$10.00
Blackened Chicken, Cheddar, Corn, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Ranch
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.50
Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chicago Lightning$12.00
Roast Beef, Provolone & Horseradish Cream. Served with Au Jus
Bootlegger BLT$10.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Herb Aioli on Toasted Sourdough
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

18 Auburn Way South

Auburn WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

