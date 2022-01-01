Go
Vinni's Pizza & Pasta

Vinni’s Pizza & Pasta is designed to provide residents in Allen and the surrounding areas with a taste of old school perfected recipes from 1970’s New York and New Jersey-style pizzerias.

PIZZA • PIES • SALADS

950 W Stacy Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (367 reviews)

Popular Items

X-Large Pizza$16.99
Parm Cheese
5 Garlic Knots$2.50
Five Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

950 W Stacy Rd

Allen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
