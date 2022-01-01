Vinny’s Pizza

Detzi's Tavern

Detzi's Tavern was established in 1960 by Leroy "Reno" Detzi and Mary Detzi. What began as a small taproom where locals met to hang out and have one of Mary's trademark cheesesteaks, has evolved into the business it is today, owned by Reno and Mary's identical triplet sons John, Joe and Jeff.

While they gained local notoriety, the boys were accomplished athletes at Pius X high School and at East Stroudsburg University where they continued their football careers. The sports themed decor of the restaurant is a reflection of their life-iong love of sports.

The Menu is a good variety from appetizers, sandwiches, dinner features, and theme nights such as Meatloaf Monday, Pasta Tuesday, Wing Night Wednesday, Mexican Thursday. Every Friday and Saturday Chef Ken Bozzi and his personal touch of amazing Dinner Features.

