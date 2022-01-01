Vinny’s Drive Bar
Vinny's Drive Bar - 707 N. Lynhurst, Indianapolis, IN 46224 - Spirits, Restaurant, Sports. Vinny's offers a wide variety of entertainment: Touch Tunes, Darts, Electronic Bowling, Golden Tee, Driving Range, Corn Hole, Horseshoe Pit and more. We have a heated covered patio and a fire pit on beautiful concrete patio.
707 N. Lynhurst Dr.
Location
Indianpolis IN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
