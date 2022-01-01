Go
Vinny's Italian Grill

225 Burgess Rd

Popular Items

PARMIGIANA
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
ITALIAN WINGS (6)$10.49
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.25
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA$13.99
BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
VODKA RIGATONI$10.49
HOUSE PASTA$8.99
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
PHILLY STEAK$9.99
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$7.49
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$11.99
Location

Harrisonburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
