Vinny's on Windward

Serving Alpharetta since 1996

PIZZA

5355 Windward Parkway • $$

Avg 4.4 (3119 reviews)

Popular Items

Artichokes$13.00
grilled long stemmed, crisp pancetta, parsley, lemon butter
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh mozzarella
Add pepperoni $2
Add Burrata Cheese $5
Pear and Arugula$11.00
Spiced pecans, Rocket, Aged Goat cheese,
Shallots, Cherry Vinaigrette
Petite Filet Mignon$42.00
Buttered Spinach, Fingerling potatoes
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Spinach, Fettuccini alfredo, Mozzarella, Tomatoes
Chicken Scallopine$24.00
House made spinach ricotta raviolis, lemon, capers,
artichokes, Kalamata olives, Tomatoes.
Gnocchi and Meatballs$21.00
potato gnocchi in parmigiano cream sauce, veal and pork meatballs, Vinnys tomato sauce
Little Gem Salad$9.00
Garlic, Lemon and white anchovy, parmesan, onion rings
Lasagna$22.00
Ground beef, Italian Sausage , Tomato, Arugula & Ricotta
Bread Service$3.00
Charred With Garlic Butter
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5355 Windward Parkway

Alpharetta GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

