Vinny's Panini - TWA Hotel - One Idlewild Dr
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
One Idlewild Dr, Queens NY 11430
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
HOLY COW - JFK TRAVEL PLAZA - 125 JFK Travel Plaza
No Reviews
125 JFK Plaza Jamaica, NY 11430
View restaurant