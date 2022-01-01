Go
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

We are currently only operating at our drive-thru!

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

332 Oyster Point Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
8" Tuna & Cheese Hoagie$8.99
8" Turkey & Cheese Hoagie$8.99
2 Liter Pepsi$3.00
Sm Caesar Salad$6.99
Tuna Sandwich$7.99
8" Ham & Cheese Hoagie$8.99
8" Mixed Cheese Hoagie$8.99
Sm Antipasto Salad$9.99
Meat Sauce$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

332 Oyster Point Rd

Newport News VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
