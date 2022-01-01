Go
Vinny's Little Italy

PIZZA

3616 Atlanta HWY Suite 900

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
5 hand breaded mozzarella sticks served with Vinny's Marinara sauce.
Italian Garden Salad$7.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, kalamata olives, mozzarella, homemade croutons.
Caesar Salad$7.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing,house made croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Beef Lasagna$13.95
Create Your Own Pizza 18”$16.95
Calzones$8.95
Create Your Own 14"$12.95
Chef Salad$10.95
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, fresh mozzarella, hard boiled egg,cucumbers, tomatoes,onions, kalamata olives, and pepperoncini on a bed of mixed greens
Create Your Own 10”$8.95
Italian Garlic Rolls (6ea)$4.99
House-made fresh baked rolls topped with garlic , parmesan, & olive oil.
Location

Flowery Branch GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
