Vinny’s NY Pizza & Grill

Vinny's is a local hometown favorite offering up great Italian meals including NY Style Pizza, Pastas, Wings, Salads, Sandwiches & More.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)

Popular Items

Vinny's House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes,cucumbers,red onions, black and green olives, homemade croutons
Italian Garlic Rolls (10ea)$5.99
Our almost famous rolls baked fresh and topped with a fresh garlic & buttery topping.
Create Your Own 12"$11.50
Choose between NY Style, Thin Crust, or Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.
Calzones- w/ side tomato sauce$11.50
Choose between a Calzone or Stromboli. with or without Ricotta, and your favorite toppings to create your masterpiece.
The NewYork Neighbor$10.25
Philly Cheesesteak , grilled ribeye with sautéed onions, mushrooms, mayonnaise, melted American cheese, and shredded lettuce on a 8" hoagie roll
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing,house made croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Create Your Own 14"$13.50
Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.
Italian Garlic Rolls (6ea)$4.29
Our almost famous rolls baked fresh and topped with a fresh garlic & buttery topping.
Greek Artichoke Salad
Tossed mixed greens topped with Kalamata Olives,artichoke hearts,banana peppers,pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers,onions ,and feta cheese
Create Your Own Pizza 16"$15.50
Choose between NY Style, or Thin Crust. Add your toppings and have it your way.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs

Location

4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy

Buford GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

