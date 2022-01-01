- /
Vino Culture Wine Shop
Boutique Wine Shop with sommelier-curated retail selections, local delivery, educational classes, tastings, and events!
For online ordering, all orders will need to be confirmed to schedule a delivery date. Please reach out if you have any questions!
WineSales@VinoCultureVA.com
757-904-1220
130 Granby St, Suite 100
Popular Items
|Laurent Miquel "Solas" Viognier 2020: Pays D'Oc, France
|$16.00
Grape: Viognier
Region/History Notes: Languedoc-Roussillon (pronounced lahn-gweh-DUCK roo-see-YON) is a region on the southern, Mediterranean coast of France known for its warm days and cool nights and large swaths of vineyards as far as the eye can see. The region doesn’t struggle with many of the climatic issues that plagues the rest of France- frosts, hail storms, and rain (too little or too much). Due to it’s even, predictable weather and its expansive vineyard holdings, the region produces the best value wines in France! You can always count on finding incredible wines at half the cost of the neighboring wine regions in France. Laurent Miquel produces such incredible wine that always over-delivers!
Tasting Notes: Viognier (pronounced vee-on-YAY) is native to France and is an aromatic variety known for its floral bouquet with lovely peach and apricot notes. It is lower in acid so its a delightful pairing with spicier foods like spicy thai chicken skewers with peanut sauce.
|Rasa Vineyards" Occam's Razor" Red Blend 2018: Columbia Valley, Washington
|$22.00
Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and lots more!
History/Region Notes: While Syrah vineyards were the first planted by Billo and Pinto, they also grow other Rhône varieties, like Mourvèdre and Grenache, along with Bordeaux varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. And just because Washington State can grow virtually any grape variety well, there is a smattering of Tempranillo planted as well. Combine all these together and you get the best red blend ever for everyday drinking.
Tasting Notes: I have been featuring Occam’s Razor red blend for years and never tire of the rich, chocolatey fruit, bright finish and aromatics, and velvety texture. Great with burgers, crockpot roast beef, paninis, or dark chocolate covered cherries for movie night.
|Kiona Vineyards Lemberger 2019: Columbia Valley, Washington
|$17.00
Grape: Lemberger
History/Region Notes: I have served this wine for over 7 years now! Every vintage is stellar, and every time I serve it I am reminded that I need to drink it more often! Red Mountain is the highest elevation area in Columbia Valley, Washington and thus produces some of the most elegant and complex wines. Kiona (pronounced “ki (like kayak)-OH-nuh”) makes this fun red from all estate fruit. We are so glad they didn’t rip up these Lemberger vines to plant more Cabernet- although their Cab is incredible. Lemberger, AKA Blaufrankish, is mostly grown in Austria except for a few brave souls who experiment with the variety.
Tasting Notes: Bold fruit with smokey/chocolatey undertones. Washington can produce every grape type out there and this is no exception. Drink it young and often!
|Brancatelli "Valle delle Stelle" Cabernet Sauvignon 2017: Tuscany, Italy
|$27.00
Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon
History/Region Notes: Tuscany is certainly known for its Sangiovese based wines- especially Chianti and Brunello. But in the 1960’s winemakers started experimenting with French grapes and winemaking techniques and breaking all the rules of traditions. These wines (typically Cabernet Sauvignon/Cab. Franc/Merlot blends) became endearingly known as “Super Tuscan” wines because they technically were labeled as table wine until the 1990’s but were extremely high quality.
Tasting Notes: Delightful balance of Old World terroir and New World winemaking. Dusty and leathery with bold and zesty fruit. Decant and drink like a Cab from France. Pair with steak, steak, and steak!
|Damien & Laurent Cabernet Sauvignon "Corrupto" 2021: Maipo Valley, Chile
|$17.00
Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon
Region/History Notes: Chile is just making some spectacular wines these days and the values are incredible! If you are looking for the best $15-$20 wines these days in almost any category, look to Chile. Not only are the wines delicious, but there are huge efforts by producers towards sustainability and organic practices. Maipo Valley is perfect growing conditions for elegant but expressive red wines. Gravel soils mean great drainage, warm days but cool nights mean longer growing season for complex flavors, and the people are passionate about expressing the Chilean terroir!
Tasting Notes: This is such a delightful expression of Cabernet in a more fruit-forward way. While the wine is aged in oak, the oak is neutral so it is not imparting flavor as much as it is imparting a rounder texture to the wine. Bold black cherries and red currants with hints of spice, pepper, and even a little red licorice. Perfect burger wine if there ever was one!
|Kate's Springtime Grilling 6-pack
|$115.00
Springtime means we can start eating and drinking outside while grilling. This 6-pack is perfect for your springtime grill-out, and because it's Kate, of course it's half Spanish!
Parés Baltà Cava: Spain~ the perfect aperitivo while setting up the grill and greeting friends! ($20)
La Pépie Muscadet: France~ traditionally amazing for oysters, but I say add a char to your shallots and lemon for the mignonette and create next-level depth of flavor! ($25)
Garofoli Montepulciano Rosato: Italy~ for easy drinking and pairing with seafood or grilled shrimp with a spicy/herby topping! ($20)
Vinyes Singulars "Odd Couple": Spain~ for the adventurous who want to eat a little of everything and drink one thing. Great w/ a chill! ($29)
Estenas Bobal: Spain~ this juicy and fresh red wine is perfect for grilled meats and paella! ($16)
Cirelli Montelpulciano d'Abruzzo: Italy~ if you haven't tried grilling pizza before you should, this red will be great with a simple Margherita pizza on the grill! ($25)
|Prisma Rosé 2021: Aconcagua, Chile
|$15.00
Grape: Pinot Noir
Region/History Notes: Chile is producing some fabulous wine these days and the prices are not increasing the way the rest of the world’s prices are. Casablanca Valley is a cooler climate region known mostly for its Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc but Pinot Noir grows quite nicely here too. Sandy soils mean great drainage and is one of the reasons the destructive louse, phylloxera, has never made it to Chile, so all the vines are ungrafted and on original rootstock! Prisma was my #1 selling rosé last year but I think this vintage is even better!
Tasting Notes: Tastes just like strawberry wafer cookies! With a little juicy watermelon fruit in there too, the wine is just lip-smacking good! Pair with seafood, sushi, Mexican food, chips & dip, or throw the bottle in a cooler and take it to the beach :)
|Fableist #373 Cabernet Sauvignon 2020: Paso Robles, California
|$25.00
Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon
Andrew Jones strikes again! Every project he gets involved in is a smashing hit for flavor and value. This project, The Fableist Wine Co. is out of Paso Robles and explores classic and not-so-classic varieties. The purpose is to make delicious, everyday drinking wines, meet your new go-to Cabernet! The Fable #373 says, “Now accept the gift of the Fableist, which has been toiled and moiled over in an attempt to give both weary ants and shiftless cicadas peace of mind, and a belly full of warmth.” If you ever feel like an ant- toiling all day and all night without a break, this wine was meant for you! Drink and enjoy!
Tasting Notes: Bold cassis and licorice notes on the palate with a velvety texture and plush, round fruits. The wine goes down like butter and the fruit and spice notes coat your whole palate. It is altogether sumptuous and begs for a second bottle to be opened and shared. Great as a pop and pour Cabernet or paired with steaks.
Location
130 Granby St, Suite 100
Norfolk VA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
