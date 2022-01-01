Vino Culture Wine Shop

Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon

Region/History Notes: Chile is just making some spectacular wines these days and the values are incredible! If you are looking for the best $15-$20 wines these days in almost any category, look to Chile. Not only are the wines delicious, but there are huge efforts by producers towards sustainability and organic practices. Maipo Valley is perfect growing conditions for elegant but expressive red wines. Gravel soils mean great drainage, warm days but cool nights mean longer growing season for complex flavors, and the people are passionate about expressing the Chilean terroir!

Tasting Notes: This is such a delightful expression of Cabernet in a more fruit-forward way. While the wine is aged in oak, the oak is neutral so it is not imparting flavor as much as it is imparting a rounder texture to the wine. Bold black cherries and red currants with hints of spice, pepper, and even a little red licorice. Perfect burger wine if there ever was one!

