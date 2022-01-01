Go
Vino Locale

Wine Garden & Kitchen

TAPAS

431 Kipling St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (893 reviews)

Popular Items

Empanadas de pollo$16.00
Spinacho Spanakopita$14.00
Tzatziki Platter$14.00
Homemade Tzatziki (Yogurt, Dill, cucumber, garlic), served with Kalamata olives, cucumber & tomato slices and Persian focaccia bread.
Bacon Wrapped Dates$14.00
6 pm Tehran$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

431 Kipling St.

Palo Alto CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 9:59 pm
