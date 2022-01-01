Go
Vino & Panino is upping the level of panini and culinary experience. We have specialty aged meats and cheeses selected from Spain, Italy, Canada and Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. A great selection of ingredients are carefully placed on Italian “pane” bread or hoagies designed for panini presses, achieving the perfect texture and taste. Interesting wines pair with our panini. Also fine international beers.

MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

6920 E Cave Creek Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili Dog$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6920 E Cave Creek Rd

Cave Creek AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

