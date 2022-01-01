Go
Vino & Vibes Wine bar

We are a wine bar in the historical downtown of Utica offering a menu of small plates paired with an international selection of wine, beers and cocktails.

TAPAS

7740 Auburn Rd

Avg 5 (21 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Gift Cards
Corkage Fee
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7740 Auburn Rd

Utica MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

