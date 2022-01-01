Vino Bistro
A place for wine lovers to call home!
FRENCH FRIES
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
Leesburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
James Dairy Bar
Your first ghost kitchen Ice Cream bar!
Bandit Taco Leesburg
Come in and enjoy!
The Conche
Tastefully Sourced, Passionately Crafted
The Conche is an exclusive restaurant, Global Cuisine, chocolate boutique. It features an array of artisan handmade chocolate confections, desserts and chocolate infused savory cuisine and hand crafted cocktails, using the finest ingredients.
“We are here to deliver exceptional experience. It’s with pleasure to share with you our passion for making life’s every moment, and every occasion memorable by indulging in chocolate.”
Chef Santosh Tiptur
Come in and enjoy!
Pollo Inti II - Leesburg
Come in and enjoy!