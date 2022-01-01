Go
Vinotta Restaurant

Vinotta Restaurant serves simple food made with fresh, wholesome, organic ingredients using locally sourced vendors. Flowing between classic and modern Italian favorites all made from scratch and sure to suit your palate. Domestic and imported wine selections to compliment food choices available for in-house and take out dining.

Popular Items

Tiramisu*$11.00
Espresso drenched sponge cake, mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder
Bolognese*$24.00
Freshly made ragout, beef, veal, celery, carrot
Gnocchi Alla Pecorara*$24.00
Handmade potato gnocchi, tomato-basil sauce, ricotta cheese
Eggplant Involtini*$17.00
Ricotta, spinach, tomato basil sauce
Lobster Ravioli*$28.00
Oyster mushroom, spinach, vodka béchamel, touch of tomato
Housemade Meatballs*$12.00
Beef, lamb, veal, Parmesana, bread crumbs, sauce
Caserecce Carbonara*$23.00
Smoked pancetta, onion, white wine, black pepper, carbonara sauce, freshly grated Parmesana
Cannoli*$10.00
Pastry shell, vanilla, fresh ricotta custard
Pacific Bass*$27.00
Pan seared, lemon-caper sauce, breadcrumbs, spinach, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes
Buffalo Mozzarella*$17.00
Seasonal heirloom tomato, evoo, basil (GF!)
Location

WALTHAM MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

