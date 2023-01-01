Go
A map showing the location of Vintage Gastonia (Whiskgars) - View gallery

Vintage Gastonia (Whiskgars) -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

190 W Main Ave

Gastonia, NC 28052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

190 W Main Ave, Gastonia NC 28052

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Meka - 174 W Main Ave
orange starNo Reviews
174 W Main Ave Gastonia, NC 28056
View restaurantnext
Reginella Italian Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1808 S YORK RD GASTONIA, NC 28052
View restaurantnext
Groovy Beast Co - 109 East Hudson Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
109 East Hudson Boulevard Gastonia, NC 28056
View restaurantnext
Tommy's Drive In
orange star4.8 • 218
2708 Gastonia Dallas Hwy Dallas, NC 28034
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #51 Gastonia, NC
orange starNo Reviews
2609 S. New Hope Rd. Gastonia, NC 28506
View restaurantnext
Hillbilly's BBQ & Steaks
orange starNo Reviews
305 South Main Street Lowell, NC 28098
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gastonia

RayNathan's
orange star4.7 • 1,106
4571 S New Hope Rd Gastonia, NC 28056
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0339 - Gastonia, NC
orange star4.8 • 94
3125 E Franklin Blvd Gastonia, NC 28054
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Gastonia

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Clover

No reviews yet

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Vintage Gastonia (Whiskgars) -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston