Vintage-Eats
Elevated comfort food, Warm hospitality.
8 West Main Street
Location
8 West Main Street
New Market MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Come in and enjoy!
Sage Cakery
Sage Cakery is a bake shop and cafe located in Urbana, MD. We are honored to be a part of your celebration! We bake from scratch in small batches daily and care deeply about the quality of our product. We source a lot of organic ingredients and non-GMO ingredients as much as possible, and are always looking for ways to help support our community as well as our planet. While specializing in custom cakes, we also offer a variety of desserts daily as well as locally roasted artisan espresso.
Olde Town Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe
Brick Oven Lovin