Vintage House
The Vintage House is the leading fine-dining establishment in the local area. Serving elevated American Bistro classics in Hickory's Historic Abernathy home which was built in 1915.
271 3rd Avenue Northwest
Location
Hickory NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
