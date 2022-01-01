Go
Vintage Wine Bar

Vintage Wine Bar's inviting staff offers an extensive menu in a beautiful space that is perfect for happy hours, shared snacks, date nights, and night caps

324 E 1st St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)

Popular Items

Pickles$4.00
Lacto turnips AND homemade kimchi AND orange fennel pickle AND Israeli mixed pickle
Gyoza (8)$9.00
Folded by hand: pork and chive OR mushroom and bamboo.
French Fries$6.00
Thin and crispy fries served with Szechuan ranch or ketchup
Industry Sandwich$8.00
Homemade focaccia filled with braised bamboo, house kimchi, ham, mint, and onion. Originally created as a special treat for our friends who work in bars and restaurants, hence the name!
Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)$10.00
Soy sauce, sake, ginger, garlic served w/ lemon wedge. Goes great with the pickle plate!
House Cookie$3.00
Cornflakes, marshmallows, chocolate chips. Christina Tosi, we love you ;)
Supu Ya Mboga Ya Karanga$7.00
Kenyan peanut soup. Chicken broth, roasted tomatoes, ton of vegetables, and warm spices.
Fennel and Lemon Salad$7.00
Fresh fennel and greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette topped with bread crumbs, and shaved parm.
Bright and light, the kind of salad we crave with every meal.
Vintage Wings$9.00
Cambodian style: fresh lime, ginger, garlic, scallion, fish sauce, cilantro.
Sourdough Scallion Pancake$7.00
Savory, pan-seared pancakes topped with Marco’s homemade chili oil.
(chili oil contains peanuts)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

Location

324 E 1st St.

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:59 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:59 pm - 12:00 am
