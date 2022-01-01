Go
Vintage 414

414 Race Street • $$$

Avg 4.9 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

Marinated Olives$4.00
Sweet and Salty Mixed Nuts$4.00
Mount Hermon Rosé$14.00
Vina Robles Viognier$15.00
Ham & Gruyere Hot Pocket$14.00
served with mixed greens
Cheddar Cheese Shortbread$4.00
Limonata$2.00
Earthworks Shiraz$12.00
Three Course To Go Dinner for 1 Person$35.00
*Whipped Feta Dip
preserved lemon, sumac, pita chips
*Roasted Za’atar Chicken
farro tabbouleh
*Pistachio Carrot Cake
cardamom anglaise
Small Mixed Greens$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

414 Race Street

Cambridge MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
