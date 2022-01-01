Go
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

Modern American Fushion With a Wine Centric Menu.

63 Memorial Road

Popular Items

HUMMUS$9.95
Whipped chickpea hummus, za’atar oil, crispy scallion pancake
PEAR AND BURRATA SALAD$14.00
Arugula, radicchio, Asian pear, candied pecans, white balsamic and pink peppercorn vinaigrette with honey comb
TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE$16.00
VINTED PRIME BURGER$15.95
Bacon, gruyere, three pepper aioli, Kaiser roll
TRUFFLE POPCORN$6.95
CRISPY FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.95
Maple butter, bacon, smoked gouda
RISOTTO BALLS$8.95
Truffle risotto balls with white truffle butter
24 HOUR RED WINE SHORT RIB$27.95
Braised short rib, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, crispy onion rings
TUNA TARTARE$13.95
Toasted sesame soy sauce, soy pearls, smashed avocado, wasabi rice crackers
L. VINTED PRIME BURGER$8.95
Cast iron beef, gruyere cheese, dill pickle , LTO, and three pepper mayo
Location

63 Memorial Road

West Hartford CT

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
