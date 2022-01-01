Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery
Wine Tasting & Salumeria Bar Serving award-winning wine, delicious cheeses, and charcuterie boards
135 Bridge St
Popular Items
Location
135 Bridge St
Phoenixville PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Great American Pub
Community focused restaurant located in the historic district. Live music, great food and drinks. Private events and amazing outside dining.
not gap
Come in and enjoy!
Great American Pub
outside seating available & online ordering available for take out.
https://www.toasttab.com/great-american-pub-phoenixville
Paloma's
Modern European Cuisine. Sustainable and Quality ingredients finessed by our Executive Chef Chris Siropaides, Executive Sous Chef Chris Riordan, and Pastry Chef Victoria Fifer.