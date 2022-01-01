Go
Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery

Wine Tasting & Salumeria Bar Serving award-winning wine, delicious cheeses, and charcuterie boards

135 Bridge St

Popular Items

Margherita Flatbread$10.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce topped with Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Italian Farmer's Board$26.00
Cheeses: Herbed Goat Cheese, Percorino Romano, Provolone, Gorganzola
Grilled Artichoke, Roasted Red Peppers, Chiodini Mushrooms, Calabrian Peppers, Marinated Olives, Tomato Jam, Crackers, Marcona Almonds
Antipasto Board$36.00
Cheeses: Red Wine Goat Cheese, Parmigiano, Taleggio
Meats: Prosciutto di Parm, Italian Red Wine Salami, Soppressata
Fresh Honeycomb, Jam, Marcona Almonds, House Marinated Italian Olives, Grapes and Crackers
Insalata Primavera$11.00
Spring Mix & arugula, watermelon radish, shaved carrot, edible pansies, goat cheese drizzled with a lemon balsamic chive vinaigrette
Roasted Grape Flatbread$12.00
House Roasted Grapes, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella and Rosemary, drizzled with a Red Wine Glaze
Red Wine Grilled Cheese$11.00
Gourmet Melted Fontina & Mozzarella served on Rustic Italian bread & drizzled in our Signature Red Wine Glaze
Tuscan Bean Soup$8.00
Italian Sausage, Kale, White Beans, Carrots
Tuscan Roasted Veggie$11.00
Zucchini, Portabella, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Red Onions, Arugula and Fontina Cheese on Italian Rustic Bread with Roasted Garlic Aioli
Winter Board$40.00
Cheeses: Fontina Dip, Cranberry Wenslydale, and Piave
Meats: Prosciutto & Vino Salami
Honey, Tomato Jam, Red Peppers, Oranges, Olives, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Baguette for dipping
Prosciutto & Parm$13.00
Shaved Fresh Prosciutto, Parmigiana, Fig Jam and Arugula
Location

135 Bridge St

Phoenixville PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
