Cheese enchiladas in Vinton
Vinton restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW
682 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke
|Cheese sauce enchiladas
|$13.99
Two enchiladas chicken or beef, topped with our special queso dip. Served with rice and beans.
Pancho Vinton
1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton
|Veg #9 Veggie Cheese Sauce Enchiladas
|$13.99
Two Enchiladas (Your Choice Of Spinach,Avocado Or Guacamole), Topped With Queso Dip. Served With Rice And Beans.